Rizespor 1-2 Besiktas: Sergen Yalcin Wins First Game In Charge Despite Loris Karius Error

Besiktas beat Rizespor 2-1 at the Caykur Didi stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

Newly appointed Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin won his first game as head coach but was put through his paces.

Was Beşiktaş beating Rizespor ever in doubt after this? The Sergen Yalçın effect 😎 pic.twitter.com/cdunyPXLEu — Turkish Football (@TurkFootballTV) February 1, 2020

Burak Yilmaz gave the visitors the lead on 28 minutes and they looked dominant until Liverpool loanee Loris Karius miscalculated a cross that took a deflection.

To be fair to Karius he was not helped by Domagoj Vida who did not deal with the situation well either.

Gokhan Gonul ended up saving the day for the Black-Whites with the winning goal on 79 minutes.

The victory snapped a poor run of form for Besiktas and closed the gap with league leaders Sivasspor to eight points – although the central Anatolian based side have a game in hand.

Rizespor 1 – 2 Beşiktaş

Stadium: Çaykur Didi

Referee: Ümit Öztürk, İsmail Şencan, Kamil Çetin

Çaykur Rizespor: Gökhan Akkan, Moroziuk, Talbi, Fernandes, Melnjak, Diomande (min. 83 Boriachuk), Abdullah Durak, Boldrin, Umar, Oğulcan Çağlayan (min. 68 Garmash), Skoda

Beşiktaş: Karius, Gökhan Gönül, Vida, Ruiz, Caner Erkin, Elneny, Hutchinson, Ljajic (min. 83 Kartal Kayra Yılmaz), N’Koudou (min. 90 Güven Yalçın), Diaby (min. 74 Boyd), Burak Yılmaz

Goals: min. 29 Burak Yılmaz, min. 79 Gökhan Gönül (Beşiktaş), min. 36 Skoda (Çaykur Rizespor)

Red Card: Osman Zeki Korkmaz (Post Match) (Çaykur Rizespor assistant manager)