Rizespor vs Galatasaray: How to watch Turkish football, match preview & probable line-ups

Galatasaray face Rizespor at the Yeni Rize Şehir Stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

The Lions will be hoping to close the gap with league leaders Trabzonspor and Basaksehir who are second on goal difference to just three points with a win against the Black Sea based side.

The Yellow-Reds will take on Rizespor in their first game back since 19 March when the Super Lig was suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

And for those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the derby depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 3.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Rizespor vs Galatasaray Preview

With just eight games remaining there is one manager above all in the Super Lig who has been here, done that and brought the t-shirt. Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim is the most successful manager in Turkish football history. And he tends to really shine under pressure. And boy is the pressure on.

Trabzonspor and Basaksehir both navigated past their weekend opposition to win their respective games this weekend. That leaves Galatasaray needing to win away to Rizespor to close the gap to three points.

The Lions have no injury concerns other than Marcao and Luyindama. The team will be well rested and rearing to go.

The reigning champions were brilliant in 2020 until the coronavirus break, ending the curse of the Sukru Saracoglu, beating Fenerbahce away for the first time since 1999.

As for Rizespor they have had a torrid season and are in the relegation zone as a result. I just do not see the home side getting anything from this game. Had they had their fans perhaps they may have had a chance but all games are played behind closed doors. Trips to the Eastern Black Sea coast are tricky through most of the year due to adverse weather conditions – it rains a lot and gets cold through most of winter and spring. But now were in summer and it is probably the most pleasant region to play football in all of Turkey right now.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

Probable Lineups

Çaykur Rizespor

Gökhan

Maroziuk

Talbi

Burak

Melnjak

Oğuz Kağan

Vetrih

Garmash

Oğulcan

Samudio

Skoda

Galatasaray

Muslera

Mariano

Donk

Ahmet Çalık

Saracchi

Lemina

Seri

Belhanda

Feghouli

Onyekuru

Falcao