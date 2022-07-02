Roma strike €7m transfer deal with Lille over Mehmet Zeki Celik

Roma have struck a €7m deal with Lille over the transfer of Mehmet Zeki Celik according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano added in a tweet on the subject that a sell-on clause has been included.

Celik will become the third signing for Jose Mourinho’s side after Svilar and Matic.

Mehmet Zeki Çelik joins AS Roma as expected, done deal. Full agreement with Lille as @DiMarzio reports, €7m plus sell-on clause included. 🟡🔴🇹🇷 #ASRoma Third signing for José Mourinho after Svilar and Matić – now waiting for Davide Frattesi, top target for the midfield.

Celik is expected to put pen to paper to a four-year deal after undergoing a medical on Monday.

The Turkey international has 32 senior caps for his country and has two goals.

Celik had just 12 months remaining on his contract so Lille were forced into making a sale this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Lille directly from Istanbulspor in the Turkish second-tier in 2018 without playing in the Turkish top flight.

Celik went on to establish himself as a first-team star for the French side and played an important role in Lille being crowned Ligue 1 champions in 2020-21.

He also won the French Super Cup trophy soon afterward.

In total Celik scored six times and provided 14 assists in 118 games in Ligue 1, he also made 13 Champions League and four Europa League appearances.