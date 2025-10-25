Roman Abramovich Denies Speculation Linking Him to Galatasaray Purchase

Speculation surrounding former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich making a move to purchase Turkish giants Galatasaray has been firmly shut down by a representative of the Russian businessman.

Reports originating from the Turkish media earlier this week claimed that Abramovich was preparing to become one of Galatasaray’s largest shareholders. The report further suggested he had purchased a mansion in the country and was planning a move to Istanbul.

However, these claims have been swiftly denied. As reported by 112.ua, a representative of Abramovich stated that the information is “not true” and that the businessman has no current plans to invest in any football club.

Stepping Away from Club Ownership

This denial aligns with the stance Abramovich outlined earlier this year regarding his future involvement in professional football. In the book Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC, the former Chelsea chief made it clear he was done with club ownership.

“I don’t have any interest in any role in a football club, certainly not a professional role,” he was quoted as saying.

Abramovich, who owned Chelsea between 2003 and 2022, was forced to sell the London club in 2022 after being sanctioned by the UK Government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During his tenure, Chelsea enjoyed their most successful period, winning the Premier League five times and the Champions League twice. He finalized the sale of the club to a consortium led by Todd Boehly for £4.25 billion.

While expressing no interest in ownership, he did leave the door open for potential contributions in other areas: “There might be something where I could help with academies and youngsters, giving greater opportunities to people from difficult backgrounds, if there were an initiative that could make a difference.”

He also expressed a desire to return to Stamford Bridge one day simply as a spectator. “Perhaps one day there would be a situation where I could attend a match and say a proper goodbye, but nothing more than that,” he added.