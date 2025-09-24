Romano: No Way Back for Onana at Manchester United

The future of Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana appears to be set away from Old Trafford, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming there is currently no pathway for his return to the club.

Onana, who is spending the season on loan with Turkish side Trabzonspor, endured a difficult spell in the Premier League after his high-profile move from Inter Milan.

According to Romano’s exclusive newsletter for GIVEMESPORT, sources indicate that while Onana’s full focus is on his current club, he is “unlikely to return” to United after his loan spell concludes.

The club’s decision to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on a permanent deal before allowing Onana to leave suggests they are already planning for a long-term future without the Cameroonian.

Onana’s time at Manchester United was a stark contrast to his impressive run with Inter Milan, where he played a key role in their Champions League final appearance.

Despite being hailed as “world-class” by former goalkeeper Ben Foster, Onana struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League, losing the trust of manager Ruben Amorim and the fans.

With Onana now in Turkey, the number one spot at Old Trafford is being contested by Altay Bayındır and Lammens.

Bayındır is currently the preferred choice between the sticks, but reports suggest that Amorim is not entirely convinced either of them is a long-term solution.

In a surprising development, journalist Samuel Luckhurst has claimed that United might still attempt to sign another goalkeeper in 2026, despite their recent investment in Lammens.

United’s disappointing start to the season has fueled speculation of further squad changes, but a move for another goalkeeper would likely come as a shock to many supporters, given the club’s other pressing issues.

While Onana’s chapter at United seems to be closed for now, the club’s ongoing uncertainty in the goalkeeper position indicates that the search for a long-term number one may continue.