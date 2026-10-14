Romelu Lukaku Fitness Doubt for Villa Park Trip After Missing Final Training Session

Fenerbahçe have suffered an unexpected injury scare on the eve of their UEFA Champions League encounter against Aston Villa, with star forward Romelu Lukaku failing to participate in team pitch training on Tuesday morning.

According to reports in Turkey, the 33-year-old Belgian international was restricted to indoor gym work and lightweight rehabilitation at the Samandıra Can Bartu Tesisleri after sustaining a physical knock during Fenerbahçe’s 3-0 domestic victory over Çaykur Rizespor over the weekend.

The timing of the setback presents a major tactical dilemma for technical staff. Lukaku boasts an extraordinary personal record against Aston Villa from his extensive career in English football—scoring 8 goals in 13 appearances against the West Midlands club—and had been earmarked as the physical centerpiece of Fenerbahçe’s game plan to pin Villa’s central defenders.

Club medical officials are carrying out late assessments to determine whether the striker can board the team flight to Birmingham. Should Lukaku be ruled out or restricted to a substitute role, Vedat Muriqi is poised to lead the frontline as the primary target man at Villa Park, supported by Mason Greenwood and Kerem Aktürkoğlu in wide channels.