Salah Agent Shuts Down Fenerbahçe Approach: “Liverpool or Saudi Arabia” Only

Mohamed Salah’s representative has delivered a definitive blow to Fenerbahçe’s ambitious transfer plans, narrowing the Liverpool legend’s future down to just two realistic paths.

Despite intensifying rumors of a move to Istanbul, Salah’s long-time agent, Ramy Abbas, has reportedly informed the Turkish giants that a move to the Süper Lig is not on the table. The 33-year-old forward is currently in Morocco representing Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but his domestic situation at Anfield remains the subject of significant debate.

The Istanbul Enquiry

The saga began earlier this week when Fenerbahçe officials—emboldened by reports of Salah’s allegedly fractured relationship with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot—held direct talks with Abbas. The Turkish side, currently in a fierce title race with Galatasaray, viewed Salah as a marquee signing capable of securing domestic and European glory.

However, the response from the Salah camp was both swift and uncompromising. According to the Turkish outlet Sabah, Abbas made it clear that while Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool may be uncertain, his “Plan B” does not involve Türkiye.

“He will either stay at Liverpool or move to Saudi Arabia,” Abbas reportedly told the Fenerbahçe delegation, effectively ending their pursuit before it could gain momentum.

Tension at the AXA Training Centre

The speculation surrounding Salah’s exit has been fueled by a difficult 2025/26 campaign under Slot. The Egyptian icon has found himself on the bench more frequently this season, leading to public expressions of frustration. Salah recently hinted that he felt he was being “thrown under the bus,” a sentiment that triggered a wave of interest from clubs across Europe and the Middle East.

Despite the friction, Salah remains one of the most productive players in the world, and Liverpool’s hierarchy—facing a mounting injury crisis with stars like Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo sidelined—is reportedly hesitant to sanction a January departure.

Two-Horse Race for the King

With Fenerbahçe now officially out of the running, the battle for Salah’s signature has become a straight fight between a contract extension at Anfield and a record-breaking move to the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi clubs have long viewed Salah as their ultimate target, and with his current contract reportedly containing a “gentleman’s agreement” allowing for a potential 2026 exit, the upcoming summer window looks set to be the decisive moment. For now, Salah remains focused on delivering an AFCON title for Egypt, while the footballing world awaits his final decision: a continued legacy in the Premier League or a historic move to the Gulf.