Sam Mather Heads to Turkey as Manchester United Sanction First January Departure

Manchester United have officially authorized their first outgoing of the winter transfer window, with academy graduate Sam Mather set to complete a permanent move to Turkish Süper Lig side Kayserispor.

As reported by Steven Railston the Manchester Evening News, the two clubs have reached a full agreement on an undisclosed fee, bringing an end to Mather’s long-standing association with the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old winger is expected to fly to Türkiye today to undergo medical examinations and finalize the terms of a contract that will see him depart Old Trafford a year before his deal was set to expire in 2027.

A Long-Awaited Move

The transfer marks the resolution of a saga that began in the final hours of the summer window. Mather was reportedly on the brink of joining the Turkish outfit in August before a last-minute collapse left him at Carrington for the first half of the 2025/26 campaign. Despite being a frequent presence in first-team training sessions over the years, Mather leaves without a senior competitive appearance for the club.

Coaching Chaos Shifts Squad Dynamics

While Mather’s exit is confirmed, the landscape at Old Trafford has shifted dramatically following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim on Monday. The manager’s exit has reportedly put several potential departures on hold as the squad enters another period of transition under Darren Fletcher.

Two key figures previously linked with winter moves—Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo—are now expected to remain at the club. Both players, who had seen reduced minutes under the previous regime, are understood to be eager to prove their worth to the next management team.

On the Pitch: Injury Boost and Cup Fever

In immediate squad news, Kobbie Mainoo is nearing a return to action after being sidelined with a calf injury since mid-December. The midfielder is reportedly “chomping at the bit” to feature in United’s busy January schedule, which begins with a Premier League home clash against Burnley tonight.

The Red Devils are also bracing for a high-stakes FA Cup opener this Sunday, as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford—a fixture fans will be watching closely as Fletcher navigates his first week back in the dugout.