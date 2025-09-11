Sam Mather Nearing Man United Exit as Turkish Clubs Show Interest

Manchester United is making a last-minute push to offload additional players, with three members of the squad reportedly nearing moves to Turkey before the local transfer window closes on Friday.

While the Premier League window is shut, clubs in Turkey can still sign players, and United is taking full advantage of the opportunity.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana and defender Tyrell Malacia are already set to depart. Onana, who has been deemed surplus to requirements following the signing of Senne Lammens, has agreed to a season-long loan with Trabzonspor, where he is also reportedly set to double his salary.

Malacia, a member of the so-called ‘bomb squad,’ has an agreement in place for a loan move to Eyüpspor after a late deal with Elche fell through on deadline day.

Now, a third player could be on his way to Turkey.

Sam Mather Attracts Turkish Suitors

According to the Manchester Evening News, 21-year-old winger Sam Mather also has “suitors” in Turkey.

United is reportedly open to either a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy for the young forward, who has struggled to break into the first team at Old Trafford.

Despite signing a new contract with United last summer, Mather was not included in this year’s pre-season tour of the United States under manager Ruben Amorim.

With the recent arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Mather’s path to the senior squad has become even more difficult. He spent part of last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers but made only two appearances.

The potential sale of Mather, along with the loans of Onana and Malacia, signals United’s determination to clear out players who are no longer part of the manager’s long-term plans.

The club hopes Onana in particular can regain his form in Turkey, allowing them to secure a better transfer fee in the future.