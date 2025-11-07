Samsunspor Maintains Perfect UCL Record with Commanding Win Over Hamrun Spartans

Samsunspor Maintains Perfect UCL Record with Commanding Win Over Ħamrun Spartans

Turkish giants Samsunspor continued their exceptional form in the UEFA Conference League, maintaining their perfect winning record after decisively overcoming the challenge of Ħamrun Spartans at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadium.

The Turks delivered a commanding performance, showcasing superior class and control against a determined but ultimately outmatched Ħamrun Spartans side. Samsunspor took control of the game early and never relinquished their grip, effectively neutralizing any serious threats from their Maltese opponents.

Musaba and Holse Drive the Attack

Samsunspor were dominant from the outset, inspired by the surging runs of winger Anthony Musaba and the sharp intelligence of midfielder Carlo Holse. Their quality allowed the home side to dictate the tempo, consistently denying the Spartans opportunities to mount a sustained challenge.

The breakthrough arrived in the 21st minute. Emre Kılınç delivered a fine pass to Carlo Holse, who expertly slid the ball past the Spartans’ goalkeeper, Henry Bonello, to open the scoring.

Before the goal, Ħamrun keeper Henry Bonello had been pivotal in keeping the score level, notably pushing away a thumping header from Samsunspor’s Mouandilmadji after a fine cross from Emre Kılınç.

Spartans Struggle to Cope

Ħamrun attempted to challenge the Turkish side, but their efforts were repeatedly undone by Samsunspor’s swift long-ball transitions. Up front, the Spartans lacked the necessary punch to register a first-ever goal in the competition.

They did manage to create the first opportunity of the match in the 12th minute when Ognjen Bjelicic intercepted a clearance, found Koffi on the right flank, and the resulting angled drive was pushed away for a corner by Samsunspor goalkeeper Okan Kocuk.

Coach Gianluca Modica had opted for changes in the starting lineup, handing spots to Matias Garcia and Semir Smajlagic, while Eder and Saliou Thioune were placed on the bench.

Despite the disappointing outcome, the Spartans undoubtedly absorbed valuable lessons from the high-class opposition. Their focus now shifts to their next European fixture: a crucial home match against Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps, where they hope to secure their first points in the competition.