Samsunspor Reveal Near-Miss with Raheem Sterling After Chelsea Exit

Samsunspor has pulled back the curtain on one of the most ambitious transfer pursuits in the club’s history, revealing that they were on the verge of signing England star Raheem Sterling before the deal collapsed late in negotiations.

The stunning claim was made by club spokesperson Suat Çakır during a press briefing at the Nuri Asan Facilities. According to Çakır, the Black Sea club had entered advanced talks with the 31-year-old winger following the official termination of his contract with Chelsea.

“A Major Sacrifice” Falls Short

Following Sterling’s departure from Stamford Bridge—marking the end of a three-and-a-half-season stint in West London—Samsunspor President Yüksel Yıldırım reportedly moved to make the four-time Premier League winner the face of the club’s project in Türkiye.

Çakır confirmed that the negotiations were far more than mere speculation, suggesting a deal was nearly finalized. “We had made significant progress regarding the Raheem Sterling transfer,” Çakır was quoted by Turkish-Football as saying. “Our President, Yüksel Yıldırım, was prepared to make a massive financial sacrifice to bring him here.”

Ultimately, the move broke down not due to finances, but due to the player’s personal preference. “We had covered a lot of distance, but the transfer collapsed because the player decided he did not want to move to Türkiye at this time,” Çakır explained.

Sterling’s Post-Chelsea Future

The collapse of the move leaves Sterling as one of the most high-profile free agents on the market. Having left Chelsea by mutual consent earlier this week, the former Manchester City and Liverpool star is reportedly assessing various options across Europe and North America.

While Samsunspor’s attempt may have seemed far-fetched to outside observers, it signaled the club’s intent to disrupt the traditional hierarchy of the Trendyol Süper Lig.

Moving On: Final Window Push

With the Sterling deal off the table and only 24 hours remaining in the Turkish transfer window, Samsunspor has pivoted to other targets. The club has successfully freed up a foreign player roster spot after Elayis Tavsan was granted Turkish citizenship, allowing the management to pursue a final reinforcement before the deadline.

“We are currently working on a new signing based on our manager’s requests,” Çakır added. “While the Sterling move unfortunately didn’t happen, our goal of reaching the top five remains unchanged.”

As Samsunspor prepares for this Saturday’s Black Sea Derby against Trabzonspor, the revelation of their near-miss with Sterling serves as a stark reminder of the club’s growing influence and financial ambition under the current leadership.