Sane Double Secures Gritty Away Win for Galatasaray Against Basaksehir

Galatasaray continued their impressive start to the Trendyol Super League season, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory away against RAMS Başakşehir on Sunday. German international Leroy Sané emerged as the match-winner, scoring both goals to guide the Lions to their eighth win of the campaign and preserve their unbeaten streak.

Match Flow and VAR Drama

The visitors started brightly, creating several high-quality opportunities that hinted at an early lead. Within the opening minute, a slick combination involving İlkay Gündoğan and Sané saw Mauro Icardi denied by the post, with Başakşehir goalkeeper Muhammed Şengezer scrambling to recover the rebound. Further chances fell to Kaan Ayhan and Sara, but the breakthrough only arrived in added time of the first half. In the 45+3rd minute, Sané collected a pass from Gündoğan on the right wing, drove into the penalty area, and fired home to give Galatasaray a 1-0 advantage at the break.

The second half began with immediate drama as Başakşehir believed they had leveled the score just two minutes after the restart. Following a swift attack, the ball eventually fell to Shomurodov, who bundled it over the line after efforts from Crespo hit the woodwork and were blocked by the defense. However, after an extensive four-minute review, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) disallowed the goal, ruling Shomurodov offside.

Başakşehir eventually found their equalizer in the 59th minute. A long pass found Kemen on the right flank, who squared the ball to Shomurodov. The striker made no mistake this time, converting from close range to make it 1-1.

The parity was short-lived, however. Just two minutes later, in the 61st minute, Galatasaray regained the lead. Sané received a pass from Sara on the right diagonal, skillfully rounded the goalkeeper, and calmly slotted the ball into the empty net for his second of the night.

The Yellow-Reds nearly extended their lead late on, with Victor Osimhen heading the ball onto the post after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz, but the 2-1 scoreline held firm until the final whistle.

Sané Ends Scoring Drought as Buruk Makes Tactical Call

Leroy Sané was undoubtedly the star of the night. The German winger’s brace provided a decisive return to form, as he had not contributed to the score sheet in his last six official matches since finding the net back in the third week of the Super League season.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk utilized his bench aggressively, making four simultaneous substitutions in the 74th minute. He withdrew Eren Elmalı, İlkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Sara, and Mauro Icardi, bringing on Ismail Jakobs, Mario Lemina, Yunus Akgün, and Victor Osimhen to inject fresh energy and secure the result.

Historical Context & Impressive Streak

With this victory, Galatasaray increased their league tally to 25 points, having now secured 8 wins and one draw. The team’s remarkable 17-match unbeaten run in the Super League—comprising 16 wins and a single draw—continues, showcasing their dominance.

The win also extended Galatasaray’s phenomenal away winning streak to nine consecutive league matches. In those nine road fixtures, “Cimbom” has scored 23 goals while conceding only two.

Significantly, Shomurodov’s 59th-minute equalizer marked the first away goal Galatasaray has conceded this season, highlighting the previously impermeable nature of their defense on the road. Furthermore, the Yellow-Reds have now won their last seven Super League fixtures against Başakşehir, establishing a new record for consecutive wins against the Orange-Navy Blues.

Galatasaray now shift their focus to European action, as they prepare to face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, carrying the momentum from this crucial league victory.