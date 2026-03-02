Sarina Wiegman Confirms England Safety Reassurances Ahead of Ukraine Clash in Turkey

England manager Sarina Wiegman has addressed security concerns regarding the Lionesses’ upcoming Women’s World Cup qualifier, confirming that the team has received high-level reassurances following a dramatic escalation of conflict across the Middle East.

The Lionesses are scheduled to face Ukraine in Antalya on Tuesday (17:00 GMT). The match is being held in Turkey as Ukraine remains unable to host international fixtures on home soil due to the ongoing war with Russia, now entering its fifth year.

Heightened Regional Tensions

The safety of the fixture came under scrutiny following a weekend of significant military activity in the region. A joint operation by the US and Israel involving strikes on Iran has triggered a wave of retaliatory actions across the Middle East, impacting several countries with a US military presence.

Turkey’s proximity to the flashpoints—sharing borders with Iran and Iraq—has heightened the sense of alert. Tensions were further exacerbated on Sunday when an Iranian drone crashed into a British RAF base in nearby Cyprus.

Wiegman: “No Signals” of Danger

Despite the volatile geopolitical climate, Wiegman insisted the squad feels secure but remains vigilant.

“We have received reassurances,” Wiegman stated. “We are staying in constant communication with both the UK government and the local authorities responsible for security here. At this moment, we don’t have any signals that it is unsafe. If our government believes the risk is too high, we will return home immediately.”

The England squad has been in Turkey since last Wednesday for a warm-weather training camp. However, the recent strikes have already impacted the event’s atmosphere; several media organizations and groups of supporters have reportedly cancelled their travel plans to Antalya.

A Somber Context for Competition

Wiegman also reflected on the tragic circumstances that necessitated playing this “home” game for Ukraine in a third country.

“The reason we are here is not a happy one,” she admitted. “You want Ukraine to be able to compete in their own stadiums. What they are enduring in their home country is truly horrific, and they have had to travel incredible distances just to be here.”

The manager expressed hope that the 90 minutes of football could provide a brief respite from the headlines of war. “We hope this match offers a moment of unity. It’s an opportunity for the Ukrainian players to show their strength to the world, and hopefully, football can bring even a small amount of joy during such a dark time.”