Saunders Warns Liverpool That Galatasaray Atmosphere Could ‘Wrap Up’ Referee

Liverpool’s Champions League preparations for their trip to Turkey have been met with a stark warning from former player Dean Saunders, who fears the notorious atmosphere at Galatasaray’s Rams Park could unduly influence the match officials.

Arne Slot’s side travels to Istanbul looking to bounce back from their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace, knowing a win against Galatasaray would maintain their strong start in Europe following their 3-2 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Referee Is the ‘Only Worry’

Saunders, a former Welsh international who starred for both Liverpool and Galatasaray in the mid-1990s, spoke with BestBettingSites.com [relayed via The Mirror] and emphasized that while Liverpool’s experienced squad can handle the intense environment, the referee is the true wildcard.

“Liverpool’s players have played in huge games before. They will know how to deal with pressure,” Saunders said. Recounting his time in Turkey, he painted a picture of the scene: “A 7 pm kick off would see the fans in the stadium by 12. Banging drums, red and yellow smoke everywhere.”

He assured the Reds that the pitch itself remains the same, advising them to focus on the basics: “It’s all psychological, so put it out of your mind.”

However, he issued a pointed caution regarding the officials: “The only worry is the referee getting wrapped up in the atmosphere and having a bad game, but that’s the only way it can get to you in a way you can’t control.”

Low Expectations and Team Rotation

Despite his allegiance to the Merseyside club, Saunders suggested that securing a single point would be a positive outcome for the traveling side. He firmly believes in the superiority of the Liverpool squad, stating bluntly, “There’s not a Galatasaray player who would get into Liverpool’s starting XI.”

With Slot expected to continue his frequent squad rotation, Saunders believes execution in the final third will be key, especially with Hugo Ekitike available again after suspension and Federico Chiesa newly eligible for the Champions League roster.

“It’ll be a tough night, but they just need to focus,” Saunders added. “Andy Robertson, for example, is going to have a chance to get in behind his opponent and he can make a goal for Hugo Ekitike. A point in Istanbul is a good result, too, so there’s not too much pressure.”