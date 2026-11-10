‘Sensational’ Arda Güler drawing Jorge Valdano praise as Turkish star powers Real Madrid resurgence

Real Madrid’s formidable resurgence following the autumn international break deserves far greater recognition, with Los Blancos currently riding an eight-game winning streak across all competitions.

At the heart of Madrid’s tactical evolution has been Arda Güler, who has firmly established himself as an indispensable starter in the first team.

Operating with sublime creative authority, the Turkish international has transformed the side’s final-third dynamics, developing an explosive combination play alongside Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé that has systematically dismantled opposition defensive lines.

Güler’s ascendancy has drawn high praise from former Real Madrid manager and sporting director Jorge Valdano, who lauded the 21-year-old’s positional intelligence following his match-winning display in a 3-0 victory over Valencia—where the Turkish playmaker registered both a goal and an assist.

“Güler is wonderful. He is always in the right place, where he needs to be. Playing out wide and having an extraordinary influence on Real Madrid’s game. He is playing with great confidence,” Valdano told Defensa Central. “He has extraordinary vision, decision-making, and ball control.”

Reports suggest Real Madrid are preparing to reward Güler’s central role in their campaign with an upgraded contract extension, underlining his long-term stature at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Valdano also reflected on Real Madrid’s broader title momentum as they head into the current international break trailing leaders Barcelona by just three points, having overtaken Atlético Madrid into second place.