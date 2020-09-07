Serbia 0-0 Turkey: Crescent Stars held to goalless draw in UEFA Nations League clash

Turkey were held to a goalless draw against Serbia at the Rajko Mitic stadium in the UEFA Nations League Group B3 on Sunday.

The Crescent Stars put on a far better display than they did against Hungary but were unable to score.

Head coach Senol Gunes played a far stronger side giving Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik, Lille attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, Getafe striker Enes Unal, Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan and Stuttgart forward Kenan Karaman a starting role.

Roma winger Cengiz Under was brought on late in the second half.

Turkey caused Serbia problems with their movement and passing.

The Crescent-Stars dominated the game, creating the majority of chances but despite controlling possession they struggled to really open up the opposition.

Serbia sat back after Kolarov was sent off in the second-half to see out a goalless draw.

Turkey impressed defensively as you would expect with Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu and Schalke rising star Ozan Kabak in defence.

The Turkish side has conceded just two goals in their last eight games. Serbia rarely troubled the defence but on Turkey lacked decisiveness in the final third to put the game to bed.

Turkey have one point after two games in the UEFA Nations League and must beat Russia in their final game to stand any hope of finishing second.