Sergen Yalçın Admits Arda Güler Carries ‘Heavy Burden’ After Türkiye’s Defeat to Belgium

ürkiye head coach Sergen Yalçın has acknowledged that Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler shoulders a heavy creative burden for the national team, calling on the rest of his squad to help share the attacking responsibility following Thursday night’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat against Belgium.

Güler handed the Crescent-Stars a first-half lead with a superb free-kick before Belgium responded to claim all three points, leaving Türkiye still searching for their first victory in League A.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Yalçın praised the 21-year-old’s display while stressing the need for collective support across the pitch—echoing similar post-match observations from Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne.

“Arda played a game worthy of himself and his quality,” Yalçın said. “He was one of the team’s standout players today,and his goal was magnificent. He is clearly our most important player. He operates centrally, directs all of our attacks, and unlocks so much for us in the final third. Of course there will be a heavy burden on Arda’s shoulders because he is the team’s key figure, but our other players need to step up and help us find solutions alongside him.”

Reflecting on his first match in charge after overseeing just two training sessions, Yalçın noted that while Türkiye pressed effectively during the opening half-hour, fitness issues among players returning from injury proved costly against a high-tempo Belgian side.

Despite the setback, the newly appointed manager insisted he was encouraged by his squad’s commitment and focus ahead of Sunday’s final group fixture away against France.