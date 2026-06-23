Sergen Yalcin breaks silence, hits back at former teammates and slams national team boss Vincenzo Montella

Prominent Turkish manager Sergen Yalçın has broken his silence following his recent departure from Beşiktaş, unleashing a scathing review of his former club’s internal politics, opening up about a dressing room crisis, and aggressively questioning the credentials of national team head coach Vincenzo Montella.

Speaking in a candid interview on the Kafa Sports YouTube channel, Yalçın addressed the ongoing fallout from the Turkish National Team’s early elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup before shedding light on the chaotic environment he faced during his final stint in dugout at Beşiktaş.

Fire aimed at Vincenzo Montella

Following Turkey’s swift exit from the ongoing World Cup group stage, Yalçın did not hold back against under-fire national team manager Vincenzo Montella, questioning why the Italian was ever given the job in the first place.

“To become the manager of a big team or the national team, there needs to be a criteria of success. Apparently, that no longer exists,” Yalçın stated. “Don’t get me wrong, but with what success did Montella become the national team manager? What has he achieved, exactly?”

Yalçın also alleged that there are deep-rooted internal issues within the national team camp, singling out the treatment of midfielder Orkun Kökçü. “Orkun always returned from the national team completely demoralized. There are problems over there. I don’t think Montella ever wanted to play him much anyway,” he claimed.

“They are traitors” — War of words with former teammates

Shifting focus to his recent tenure at Beşiktaş, Yalçın launched a ferocious attack on former football players and teammates who have criticized his management on television and digital media.

“My former teammates and ex-Beşiktaş players go on TV and YouTube channels; they have no clue what’s actually happening in the world, but they constantly try to hit below the belt,” Yalçın said aggressively. “Shame on them. They cannot cut it as coaches or commentators, so they just criticize everyone to stay relevant and try to secure a job at the club. They are traitors.”

Yalçın strongly defended his roster overhauls during the mid-season break, claiming that no other manager in Turkey could have successfully offloaded nine underperforming players. He emphasized that despite a disappointing season in terms of final results, the structural rebuilding was a “100% success,” noting that players he brought in are currently competing in the World Cup, including a lucrative deal for Tammy Abraham that generated over €70 million for the club.

The Ersin Destanoğlu dressing room crisis

Reflecting on the immense pressure faced by local talent compared to foreign entities, Yalçın revealed a previously unknown and emotional incident involving young Beşiktaş goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu during a match against Alanyaspor.

“Ersin is a young kid who grew up in Beşiktaş’s academy and won a championship here. Is it normal how they treat him? During halftime of the Alanya match, he came into my room crying his eyes out. He begged me, ‘Teacher, please take me out of the game.'”

Yalçın explained how he handled the breakdown with tough love to save the player’s career. “I told him, ‘If I substitute you today, your football career is over. You will go back out there. Even if they scream at you for another 150 minutes, you will stand in that goal. Even if you concede five more goals, you stay.'” Yalçın revealed he later fought with management to secure a contract extension for the young goalkeeper.