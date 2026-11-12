Sergen Yalçın confirms Enes Ünal will start as Turkey prepare for Belgium test in İzmir

Newly appointed Turkey head coach Sergen Yalçın has confirmed that striker Enes Ünal will lead the line against Belgium in İzmir on Thursday evening, as the Crescent-Stars look to rescue their UEFA Nations League A campaign after four consecutive defeats.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Yalçın acknowledged the precarious nature of Turkey’s group standing,noting that picking up points in the final two fixtures against Belgium and France remains vital to securing a relegation play-out spot.

“Our situation in the group is clear, you all know where we stand,” Yalçın said. “If we can pick up a point or points, there is a chance for us to play in the play-out, if we can manage it. We have only had three training sessions and two tactical workouts, so we tried to make small touches.”

Addressing ongoing debate surrounding Turkey’s recent lack of a traditional focal point in attack, Yalçın moved swiftly to clarify his tactical setup.

“You kept asking if there was no striker—I brought one with me,” Yalçın remarked. “Enes will start. Let me answer the question everyone is wondering about: yes, we will play with a centre-forward.”

On squad fitness, Yalçın confirmed that Brighton full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu is fully fit and will start, while Zeki Çelik is likely limited to a 20-to-30-minute cameo off the bench as he builds match sharpness following injury.

Yalçın also shut down controversy regarding Göztepe’s Arda Okan Kurtulan and the omission of İrfan Can Kahveci,explaining that Kurtulan remains ineligible due to incomplete international allegiance paperwork, while insisting his 26-man selection was strictly dictated by positional balance rather than personal bias.