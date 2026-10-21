Sergen Yalçın Emerges as Primary Candidate for Vacant Turkiye Managerial Role

Sergen Yalçın has moved to the top of the Turkish Football Federation’s shortlist to take charge of the Türkiye national team following the departure of Vincenzo Montella.

TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has authorized direct contact with the 53-year-old former Beşiktaş technician. Following initial discussions, federation officials are preparing a formal proposal to finalize an agreement ahead of November’s international window.

Federation Directives & Candidates

The vacancy created by Montella’s departure—following a difficult run of four consecutive defeats in UEFA Nations League A—has accelerated TFF leadership’s search for a domestic manager:

Primary Target: Yalçın has pulled ahead of alternative candidates Abdullah Avcı and Samet Aybaba, supported by strong consensus inside the board regarding his tactical pragmatism and man-management.

Turan Decline: The move toward Yalçın follows Arda Turan’s public confirmation that he will remain at Shakhtar Donetsk to honor his contractual commitments in Ukraine.

Structural Mandate: Hacıosmanoğlu aims to install a manager capable of establishing immediate authority in the dressing room while navigating top-tier European opposition.

Urgent Timeline Ahead of November Fixtures

If negotiations conclude swiftly, Yalçın will assume control ahead of two critical UEFA Nations League fixtures next month:

Belgium (Nov 12): Türkiye host Belgium in İzmir for his potential debut on the touchline.

France (Nov 15): The team then travels to Paris to wrap up the group stage.

With the TFF seeking immediate tactical stability, securing Yalçın’s appointment remains the top priority for the executive committee in Istanbul.