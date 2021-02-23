Setback for Fenerbahce in the title race

In the latest round of the Turkish Süper Lig, there were once again a few close games and surprises. It was Fenerbahce, whose home game against Göztepe was lost despite the overwhelming dominance, who had to suffer the biggest setback. We will look at the courses of some of the games in detail.

With the help of graphics from the Live Statistic Tool Overlyzer the course of a game can be followed and interpreted in real time. The blue line represents the pressure that the home team applies and the red graph stands for the away team.

Hatayspor remains the surprise team of the league

The big surprise team of the Süper Lig is still from Hatay. With an enormous consistency and a very accurate offense, the promoted team secures its spot on top and remains unchanged in sixth place. Last weekend there was a 3-1 away victory against BB Erzurumspor which time and again had good phases but they also weakened themselves. The home team could keep open the starting phase but they had to take the 0-1 by Alexandros Katranis after 23 minutes. In the overtime of the first half, a penalty by Mame Diouf even caused the 2-0 for Hatayspor. Right as one was expecting that Erzurumspor would take control in the second half, goalkeeper Jakub Szumski had to leave the field due to a red card and soon afterwards top goal scorer Aaron Boupendza made everything clear with his 3-0. The following goal by Oltan Karakullukcu in the overtime of the second half was only one for the goal difference.

Fenerbahce can’t use advantage

The third ranked team Fenerbahce went into the game against Göztepe as a favorite and began building up dominance from the start. Nevertheless the team of coach Erol Bulut fell behind very early: Halil Akbunar put the guests in the lead after only nine minutes. At first that did not seem problematic, especially because there was enough time left to tie the game. But until the final whistle there were no more goals and so Fenerbahce’s negative home results of the past weeks continue. The 0-1 against Göztepe is already the third home defeat in a row. Even though “Fener” had every possibility to turn the game around and in the end they brought it to unbelievable 19 shots and 13 corner kicks, as well as 61% possession. In our graphic it becomes visible that Fenerbahce was constantly the better team and only toward the end of the game did they give in a little. Göztepe focused on the defense with the lead behind his back and with this consequent approach and the necessary luck they could achieve the away victory.

Galatasaray celebrates happy away victory

Next to Hatayspor, Alanyaspor is also one of the big surprises of the ongoing Süper Lig season. In the home game against Galatasaray which could claim the lead in the table with their 1-0 away victory, Alanya could show why. In the only pressure phase of the guests Emre Kilinc achieved the 1-0 for “Gala” – after that only Alanyaspor played. In the first half the hosts already had good opportunities to tie the game and in the second half they constantly built enormous pressure. Galatasary was only busy with defensive work and Alanya brought about 20 shots, 12 corner kicks and unbelievable 67% possession. Nevertheless, they did not manage to tie the game. Even in the five minute long overtime, Alanya pressed on the 1-1. Even though they could create little offensive relief, Galatasaray’s defense maintained their position. If the team of coaching legend Fatih Terim wants to stay in first place of the Süper Lig, they will have to be significantly more active and appear with more offensive initiative in the upcoming games against BB Erurumspor and Ankaragücü.