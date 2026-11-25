Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Serhii Palkin has praised manager Arda Turan’s transformative impact at the Ukrainian club and confirmed that Türkiye is under consideration as a potential host venue for Shakhtar’s European home fixtures next season.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 meeting against Fenerbahçe in London, Palkin reflected on the club’s decision to appoint the former Türkiye international, the atmosphere expected at Stamford Bridge, and the realities of operating amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

With Shakhtar unable to stage European fixtures on home soil, Chelsea are hosting the Ukrainian champions in west London for Wednesday’s league-phase encounter.

“I expect a very lively atmosphere,” Palkin said. “Fenerbahçe fans will bring their passion to the stands. We hope that Ukrainians living in Britain, our own supporters, and local football fans will also come to support Shakhtar.

“We are grateful to Chelsea for hosting us at their stadium. For Ukrainians forced to leave their country, these matches are a way to stay connected to their homeland. We want them to enjoy a great evening of European football and be proud of their team.”

Palkin Backs Arda Turan’s Impact in Ukraine

Turan’s appointment drew widespread attention across European football following his coaching spell at Eyüpspor, and Palkin revealed that the 39-year-old’s willingness to embrace difficult working conditions in Ukraine played a decisive role in his hiring.

“Arda had shown his potential at Eyüpspor, and his experience playing at the highest level as a footballer was also important,” Palkin explained. “His character, motivation, and willingness to take on this difficult job were decisive in our decision. He knew the conditions in Ukraine and wanted to come regardless.

“Arda brought tremendous energy to the team. He is extraordinary at motivating players. He is a young coach and is improving with every passing day, and the team is developing alongside him. In his first season, we won the Ukrainian championship and reached the UEFA Conference League semi-finals. This clearly shows the progress we have made.”

Shakhtar Open to Hosting European Games in Türkiye

While Shakhtar have previously used venues in Germany and Poland alongside London for continental fixtures, Palkin acknowledged that Turan’s presence has strengthened the club’s ties with Türkiye—making Turkish stadiums a realistic option if displacement continues into the 2027/28 campaign.

“Our biggest dream is to return to Donetsk and play again at the Donbas Arena,” Palkin said. “Thanks to Arda Turan, our ties with Türkiye have grown stronger. Türkiye has very good stadiums and passionate fans. Because the war in Ukraine is continuing, it is unfortunately very likely that next season we will again have to choose a stadium to host our home matches. We can certainly consider one of the stadiums in Türkiye as an option.”

Navigating Champions League Ambition Amid Wartime Pressures

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s clash with Fenerbahçe, Palkin stressed that Shakhtar remain determined to reach the Champions League knockout stages despite the daily psychological and financial strain placed on the squad.

“It is a tough tournament, but we cannot go into it without ambition,” he said. “We have a quality, young team with room to grow. These matches are an important test for us. Our duty is to fight for every point, play bravely, and give everything on the pitch. We are aware of our opponents’ strength, but we also believe in our own players.”

Palkin noted that players continue to train and compete while worrying about family members and hearing air-raid alerts,making player recruitment and financial sustainability heavily reliant on transfer revenue and UEFA prize money.

“The war has severely reduced our traditional revenue streams—matchday, broadcast, and commercial income,” Palkin added. “As a result, the financial contribution of transfer fees and prize money from UEFA competitions has become much more important. What we can offer players is a football project with a proven track record in player development,the opportunity to play in European competitions, and a club that has fulfilled its commitments even during very difficult years.”

Track Fenerbahçe’s Champions League progress and every Turkish side’s continental campaign in our Turkish Clubs in Europe 2026/27 guide, or visit our Fenerbahçe coverage hub for the latest team news from London.