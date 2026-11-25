Former Türkiye international teammates Arda Turan and Emre Belözoğlu will make UEFA Champions League history on Wednesday night when Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe at Stamford Bridge in London, marking the first time two Turkish head coaches meet in the competition.
Kick-off in west London is scheduled for 20:00 GMT (23:00 TRT) on matchday five of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase, with Shakhtar staging their home European fixtures at Chelsea’s stadium due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.English referee Michael Oliver will officiate the tie.
Reunion for Former Atlético Madrid & Türkiye Teammates
Wednesday’s fixture carries added significance for Turkish football. Turan, who guided Shakhtar Donetsk to the Ukrainian league title last season, is in his debut Champions League campaign as a manager, while Belözoğlu—appointed Fenerbahçe head coach on November 3 following İsmail Kartal’s departure—takes charge of his first Champions League match from the dugout.
The pair played alongside each other for over a decade with the Türkiye national team and won the 2012 UEFA Super Cup together as Atlético Madrid midfielders.
Standings & Form Guide
Both sides enter matchday five separated by a single point in the middle of the 36-team league-phase table:
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Fenerbahçe (19th – 5 points): The Yellow Canaries have recorded one win, two draws and one defeat from their opening four European games—drawing 1-1 at home to Roma, losing 6-0 away to Aston Villa, drawing 2-2 with Slavia Prague and claiming a 3-2 victory over Liverpool on matchday four. Domestically, Belözoğlu’s side sit sixth in the 2026/27 Süper Lig on 20 points after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Kocaelispor.
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Shakhtar Donetsk (21st – 4 points): Turan’s side opened their European campaign with a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven and a 3-1 win over AEK Athens before suffering narrow 1-0 defeats against Inter Milan and Sporting CP.
Shakhtar enter the match unbeaten in 11 previous meetings against Turkish opposition, while Fenerbahçe are searching for their first away Champions League victory in 13 attempts.
How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe Live
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United Kingdom: Live on TNT Sports 9 and streaming via discovery+ (20:00 GMT)
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Türkiye: Live on TRT 1 and tabii (23:00 TRT)
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United States: Live on Paramount+ (15:00 EST)
For domestic league schedules and international broadcast listings across the rest of the season, see our complete 2026/27 guide on how to watch Turkish football live.