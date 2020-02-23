Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder travels to Turkey amid interest in £12.5m rated keeper, will attend Intercontinental derby

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has traveled to Turkey with several club officials ahead of the Intercontinental derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

The derby clash will be played at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul.

Turkish-Football reported that Sheffield United are interested in Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir last week.

The Blades have been scouting the 21-year-old keeper this term as they consider their options in goal ahead of next season.

Dean Henderson has been in great form for Sheffield United but is on loan from Manchester United and there is no guarantee he will stay on with the Blades.

Wilder and the management at Sheffield have close ties to Fenerbahce through former club director Selahattin Baki.

Baki left Sheffield to join the board at Fenerbahce over the summer.

Wilder and his team met up with Baki before the game and will be present at the stadium.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is in Turkey with club officials for the Intercontinental derby between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray Fener keeper Altay Bayındır is a summer target 👀 Wilder has close ties with FB board member Selahattin Baki pic.twitter.com/9VQWLgbSWD — Turkish Football (@TurkFootballTV) February 23, 2020

Fenerbahce value Bayindir as being worth £12.5m and are prepared to sell the keeper.

In fact, all players will be up for sale as the club must work towards reducing mountain debts.