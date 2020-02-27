Sheffield United have €13m bid rejected, Everton join race for €30m rated keeper

Sheffield United had a €13 million bid for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir rejected according to Fotospor.

Per the source, Cakir will be leaving at the end of the season and preparations are already being made to get his replacement ready.

Everton and Southampton also want the rising star.

Erce Kardesler has reportedly been informed that he will be replacing the 23-year-old next season.

Sheffield United will reportedly return with another offer depending on what happens with Dean Henderson.

Henderson has been in great form this term but is on loan from Manchester United and the Blades have yet to reach an agreement over keeping him on beyond the end of the season.

Turkish-Football first broke the story of Sheffield United’s interest in Cakir last week.

Trabzonspor informed us that Sheffield have been scouting Cakir as have Everton, Tottenham and Lille.

In fact, Trabzonspor club president Ahmet Agaoglu himself revealed up to five teams watched Cakir in his last game and made it clear that they value him as being worth as much as €30m.