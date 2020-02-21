Sheffield United join race for €20m rated keeper, summer exit likely

Sheffield United are interested in Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir a source close to the player revealed to Turkish-Football.

The Blades have been keeping tabs on the Trabzonspor rising star over recent months.

Sheffield expanded their network in Turkey through former director and current Fenerbahce board member Selahattin Baki.

The Premier League outfit have been on tracking several keepers including Fenerbahce ace Altay Bayindir.

Cakir is a target but United will face competition for his signature this summer as several sides have been linked.

However, despite several Premier League sides being linked with the Turkey international Trabzonspor have only confirmed interest from Lille and Liverpool to Turkish-Football.

Considering the Black Sea based side value Cakir as being worth at least €20m it seems unlikely that the Reds would shell out that much on a keeper who would be second in line to Alisson Becker.

Lille meanwhile, will make an offer for Cakir depending on whether they sell Mike Maignan this summer.

Sheffield United stopper Dean Henderson has impressed over the past two seasons keeping over 20 clean sheets in the Championship last term and earning the second-most (9) of any Premier League keeper in 2019/20.

Henderson is, however, on loan from Manchester United so United have to keep their options open.

Trabzonspor are prepared to sell Cakir at the end of the season and the keeper is keen on a Premier League move as long as he can secure a regular starting position.

The Black Sea based side are currently first in the Super Lig with a game in hand.

Trabzonspor will take on Besiktas in the Turkish top-tier this weekend. Several scouts are expected at the game to monitor Cakir in person.