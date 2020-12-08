Sheffield United keep tabs on Fenerbahce goalkeeper

Sheffield United are keeping close tabs on Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir according to Fanatik.

Per the source, United and Ajax have expressed an interest in the keeper and both have been scouting him.

The Blades were also linked with Bayindir over the summer transfer window.

United have built close ties with Fenerbahce through former director Selahattin Baki who now sits on the board of the Turkish giants.

Through Baki the two clubs have bolstered relations.

United manager Chris Wilder and some senior management members traveled to Turkey for the Intercontinental derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray back in February as a guest of Baki.

Sheffield United x @Fenerbahce 🤝 Chris Wilder and some of the senior management at today’s derby between Fenerbahce & Galatasaray 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/QHP1AGiqER — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 23, 2020

Bayindir has been in impressive form for Fenerbahce this season keeping four clean sheets in 12 games.

The young keeper starred as a first-choice keeper for the Yellow-Navy Blues last season as well.

The Istanbul giants are currently third in the Super Lig on goal difference tied on points with second-placed Galatasaray and leaders Alanyaspor.

The 1.98m tall keeper will be in contention for the next round of Turkey international games.

He has been called up in the past but has yet to make his senior international debut.