Sheffield United make €15m offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir

Sheffield United have made a €15m offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to the Sabah newspaper.

Trabzonspor rejected the €15m offer and are holding out for an increased offer.

Per the source, the Black Sea based outfit want €22m for Cakir and a percentage of his future sale.

The Blades are expected to make another bid for the star goalkeeper.

The report claims that several clubs are interested in Cakir but that Sheffield United are the first side to make a formal offer.

The Premier League outfit have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old throughout the season.

Dean Henderson was in impressive form for Sheffield United over the 2019-20 season but he was on loan and there is no certainty over whether Manchester United will send him back.

Cakir was a standout player for Trabzonspor this season, the Super Lig outfit finished the league as runners-up and won the Turkish Cup.

The goalkeeper has another four-years remaining on his Trabzonspor contract but the club need to sell players this summer due to their financial position.

Cakir has two international caps for Turkey.