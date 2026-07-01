Shock Departure Looms as Virgil van Dijk Close to Leaving Liverpool Following Ambitious Galatasaray Approach

Liverpool faces the stunning prospect of losing their talismanic captain, with latest reports indicating that central defender Virgil van Dijk is close to leaving Anfield.

According to Turkish sports daily Fotomaç, Süper Lig giants Galatasaray have officially launched an ambitious pursuit to lure the world-renowned center-back to Istanbul ahead of the upcoming season.

Galatasaray is currently bracing for the departure of star defender Davinson Sánchez, who is expected to be sold in the current transfer window. Seeking an elite, elite-level replacement to anchor their backline for their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign, the Turkish champions have set their sights directly on the Liverpool captain.

Preliminary Talks Yield Positive Signs

The 34-year-old Dutch international has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield, leaving the Premier League giants vulnerable to a summer transfer request. Taking advantage of the contract situation, Galatasaray’s management has reportedly held preliminary, face-to-face meetings with Van Dijk’s agent.

The report states that initial contact has been highly encouraging, with “positive feedback” received from the player’s camp regarding a potential move to the Rams Park stadium.

World Cup Focus

Van Dijk is currently away on international duty with the Netherlands national team competing in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages. Because of his international commitments, any definitive decision regarding personal terms or an official transfer fee negotiation will likely be finalized once his World Cup journey concludes.

While Liverpool will undoubtedly fight to keep their defensive leader, the allure of a multi-year guaranteed contract and immediate Champions League football under Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has put the Istanbul side in a surprisingly strong position to pull off one of the summer’s most shocking transfers.