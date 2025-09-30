Shock Omission: Chiesa Left Out of Liverpool Squad for Galatasaray Trip

Liverpool’s preparations for their Champions League clash against Galatasaray have been thrown into immediate question after star summer signing Federico Chiesa was surprisingly excluded from the 21-man traveling squad for the match in Istanbul.

The Italian international had only just been officially added to the European roster after teenage defender Giovanni Leoni sustained a season-ending ACL injury, making the decision to omit Chiesa a significant talking point among supporters.

Manager Arne Slot is scheduled to address the media and the unexpected decision during his pre-match press conference later today at 7 p.m. UK time.

Slot Expected to Ditch 4-2-2-2 After Palace Loss

The team enters the Champions League fixture under scrutiny following a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend, a result Slot himself admitted was warranted. The loss prompted questions about the 4-2-2-2 system deployed in the first half at Selhurst Park.

The Anfield Index report that Slot is widely expected to abandon that experimental formation in Turkey, favoring a more balanced tactical approach in midfield and attack to gain more control in the midfield battle.

Despite facing renewed criticism for a subdued display at the weekend, Florian Wirtz is expected to retain his central attacking role. Slot’s willingness to keep faith in Wirtz suggests he is keen to maintain continuity in key positions, even as he weighs other changes.

Selection Battles Across the Pitch

Injuries and form dips are forcing Slot to make several difficult personnel decisions:

Defence: Dominik Szoboszlai could slot in at right-back ahead of Conor Bradley, while Andy Robertson may reclaim the left-back spot from Milos Kerkez. The form of Ibrahima Konaté puts his center-back position under question.

Midfield: Alexis Mac Allister is likely to start on the bench as he continues his recovery, opening the door for Curtis Jones to return to the starting XI.

Attack: Hugo Ekitike is in line to lead the line after serving a one-match suspension. Alexander Isak, who is still managing his fitness, may feature from the bench. Cody Gakpo, a substitute against Palace, is also tipped for a return to the starting side.

The limited options for outfield players are highlighted by the squad list, which is set to include two goalkeepers, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Freddie Woodman, on the bench. Youngster Trey Nyoni, who trained with the senior squad, will instead feature for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League match.

The exclusion of a high-profile signing like Chiesa removes a valuable attacking option and adds significant intrigue to a fixture already critical to Liverpool’s European ambitions under Slot. All eyes will be on the manager to explain his thinking later today.