Showdown at Riva: TFF Convene Emergency Summit as İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu Resignation and Vincenzo Montella Future Hang in Balance

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has convened an emergency executive board meeting at its Riva headquarters on Friday afternoon, with President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu facing an intense internal showdown over early election demands and the immediate dismissal of national team manager Vincenzo Montella.

Returning from consultations with UEFA representatives in Europe on Friday morning, Hacıosmanoğlu moved straight to Riva to lead the 14:30 local time summit amid growing political and administrative turmoil.

Executive Board Split on Early Election Decision

Internal pressure on Hacıosmanoğlu has escalated following a wave of resignations within the TFF hierarchy. Of the original 27 board members elected in July 2024, six have already stepped down—including former secretary general Abdullah Ayaz.

According to reports from Fanatik, board members Mustafa Temel Bozbağ and Kazım Şengöçgel lead a faction advocating for a collective board resignation to trigger an extraordinary general assembly within 30 days. However, Hacıosmanoğlu remains intent on maintaining office and rejecting election demands.

Vincenzo Montella Sacking Odds Reach 90%

The primary agenda item centers on terminating national team manager Vincenzo Montella. Following four consecutive defeats in UEFA Nations League Group A1—culminating in a 3-1 loss to Italy—sources inside Riva confirm the likelihood of parting ways with the Italian strategist has reached 90 percent.

Should Hacıosmanoğlu elect to remain in power, terminating Montella’s contract is expected to be finalized immediately, alongside appointing a new Central Referee Committee (MHK) chairman to steady operations.