Showdown at Riva: TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu Defies Resignation Rumors Ahead of Critical Board Meeting

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) faces a decisive juncture at its Riva headquarters on Friday, with President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu pushing back against growing resignation speculation following institutional shakeups and national team setbacks.

Following the arrest of Central Referee Committee (MHK) chief Ferhat Gündoğdu and national team disappointment in UEFA Nations League Group A1, tension within the TFF executive board has reached an all-time high.

Hacıosmanoğlu Reaffirms Stance Amid Board Anxieties

Despite speculation that certain board members could orchestrate coordinated resignations to force an extraordinary general election, Hacıosmanoğlu firmly rejected stepping down.

“You can’t pin 30 years of Turkish football corruption on me,” Hacıosmanoğlu stated in comments covered by Fanatik. “We will continue fighting for clean football.”

Under Article 33 of TFF statutes, eight board member resignations drop quorum below the requirement, but vacant seats are automatically filled by designated alternates rather than forcing an immediate presidency collapse.

MHK Appointment and Montella’s Future Top Agenda

The primary agenda item for Friday’s summit is appointing a new MHK chairman to stabilize refereeing operations.

Additionally, the executive board will evaluate head coach Vincenzo Montella’s future following four straight Nations League defeats. While administrative pressure mounts, Hacıosmanoğlu aims to push through structural referee reforms alongside FIFA and UEFA consultations rather than capitulate to electoral demands.