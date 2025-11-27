Showdown Looms as PSG Reverses Course on Osimhen Pursuit

Paris Saint-Germain has dramatically reignited its interest in Victor Osimhen, setting the stage for a transfer battle royale against rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona according to The Sun Nigeria.

The renewed pursuit comes just months after the Nigerian forward completed his permanent move to Galatasaray.

Crucially, this development signals an unexpected and complete reversal of stance by PSG manager Luis Enrique. According to a report by Goal.com, the former Barcelona boss had long resisted the idea of signing Osimhen, reportedly citing concerns that the striker’s renowned fiery temperament might disrupt the team’s balance and harmony.

Enrique’s Strategic U-Turn

Internal discussions within the reigning Champions League winners have shifted sharply in recent weeks, driven by necessity. The club is reportedly executing a strategic rethink amid the declining performance of striker Gonçalo Ramos and observed limitations within the current attacking structure.

This tactical pressure appears to have overruled Enrique’s previous reservations. Sporting director Luis Campos, who has reportedly maintained discreet contact with Osimhen since his arrival in Istanbul, has now been given the green light to escalate negotiations. PSG views the next summer window as the realistic target for a deal, with Enrique’s veto over the target profile now withdrawn, reflecting growing internal pressure to significantly rejuvenate the frontline.

Real Madrid Accelerates Pursuit

While the focus has been on PSG’s U-turn, Real Madrid has been quietly accelerating its own strategy. The Spanish giant is reportedly preparing an offer exceeding €100 million for Osimhen.

Madrid’s objective is clear: to strategically reshape their attack for the coming season by securing a pure central striker. This move would allow them to restore Kylian Mbappé to his favoured and highly effective left-wing role, viewing Osimhen as the ideal focal point to complement the Frenchman’s movement and finishing.

Galatasaray’s Firm Stance

For the current Turkish champions, Galatasaray, the immediate future is firm. The club is refusing to entertain any winter discussions, determined to keep their marquee forward until the season concludes.

However, there is a quiet but firm recognition in Istanbul that a substantial offer, highly likely to exceed the €100 million mark, could ultimately alter their stance next summer. Having invested €75 million to secure the striker from Napoli, Galatasaray is confident in securing a major profit.

Adding another layer of complexity to the saga, Barcelona is also closely monitoring the situation. The Catalan club is in the initial phases of planning for life beyond Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires in June, ensuring a three-way contest among Europe’s elite for the prolific striker.

Negotiations with Galatasaray are anticipated to be complex. The Turkish side demands full value for its record signing, and with PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and potentially other top European clubs circling, the final transfer fee is strongly tipped to surpass the nine-figure threshold.