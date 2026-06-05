Sinclair Armstrong Shares Emotional Farewell to Bristol City Following Permanent Göztepe Transfer

Striker Sinclair Armstrong has penned a heartfelt parting message to Bristol City supporters and staff after finalizing a permanent transfer to Turkish Süper Lig outfit Göztepe.

The 22-year-old’s departure brings a definitive end to his two-year stint at Ashton Gate, with the West Country club locking in its first high-profile senior exit of the summer window.

A Heartfelt Goodbye to the Robins

Following the official confirmation of his move to Turkey, the Republic of Ireland international took to social media to express his gratitude to the Bristol City community. Armstrong reflected on the highs and lows of his time in BS3, thanking the coaching staff, his teammates, and the fans who supported him through a transitional period for the club.

The forward originally arrived from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2024 to bolster the team’s frontline. Over his two full campaigns with the Robins, Armstrong accumulated 83 appearances across all competitions and found the back of the net seven times.

The Details Behind the Transfer

The move ends months of speculation connecting the striker to the Turkish side. Göztepe—which operates under the Sport Republic ownership umbrella that also controls Southampton—initially expressed concrete interest in Armstrong back in September 2025, but a deal could not be finalized before the close of that transfer window.

The Transfer Fee: Financial disclosures indicate that Bristol City will bank a substantial fee reported to be in the region of €2.5 million (£2.16 million) for the young forward.

Strictly Permanent: Unlike standard temporary loans, this agreement represents a complete separation, with the deal officially registering as soon as the Turkish transfer window opens later this month.

Administrative Approvals: The move remains subject to standard international clearance before Armstrong can make his competitive debut in İzmir.

Club Tribute and Looking Forward

Bristol City Sporting Director James Ellis praised the outgoing attacker’s work rate and character, singling out some of his most electric moments in a City shirt.

“Everyone at Bristol City Football Club wishes Sinclair and everyone connected with him the best on the next stage of his football career,” Ellis stated as reported by the Bristol Post. “We will watch from afar the next stage of his development and thank him for his contribution, including what was a memorable goal against Birmingham City last season.”

Armstrong’s game time had become heavily restricted in the latter half of the 2025/26 campaign. Following the departure of Gerhard Struber, Armstrong featured for just 29 combined minutes under short-term interim manager Roy Hodgson.

With newly appointed manager Michael Skubala now taking the reins at Ashton Gate, the generated transfer funds are expected to be immediately reinvested into the squad as part of a broader summer recruitment strategy.