Sivasspor 1-1 Rizespor: Yasin Oztekin Rescues Point For Super Lig Leaders With Last-Gasp Goal

Sivasspor were held to a 1-1 draw against Rizespor in the Super Lig but the result could have been a lot worse had Yasin Oztekin not scored a last-gasp equaliser for the league leaders at the Yeni 4 Eylul stadium.

Garmash gave Rizespor the lead on 60 minutes and the visitors were ahead up until the third minute of additional time when Oztekin scored an equaliser.

Oztekin now has three goals and five assists in 15 appearances for Sivasspor in all competitions this season.

The draw meant that Sivasspor were able to extend their lead over 2nd placed Fenerbahce to four points.

Fourth-placed Trabzonspor could close the gap with the league leaders to just three points if they win their game in hand.

Sivasspor will take on Gaziantep next in the league before two critical games against 3rd placed Basaksehir followed by Trabzonspor.

The central Anatolian based side would become the 6th different side to win the Super Lig if they were to be crowned champions.

Sivasspor 1-1 Rizespor

Stadium: Yeni 4 Eylül

Referee: Abdulkadir Bitigen, İbrahim Çağlar Uyarcan, Ali Saygın Ögel

Demir Grup Sivasspor: Samassa, Caner Osmanpaşa, Papp (min. 65 Yasin Öztekin), Appindangoye, Ziya Erdal, Emre Kılınç, Fatih Aksoy, Yatabare, Mert Hakan Yandaş, Hakan Arslan, Kone (min. 78 Traore)

Çaykur Rizespor: Gökhan Akkan, Moroziuk, Talbi, Abarhoun, Melnjak, Boldrin, Oğuz Kağan Güçtekin (min. 82 Vetrih), Abdullah Durak, Umar (min. 88 Samudio), Oğulcan Çağlayan (min. 46 Garmash), Skoda

Goals: min. 60 Garmash (Çaykur Rizespor), min. 90+3 Yasin Öztekin (Demir Grup Sivasspor)