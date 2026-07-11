Sivasspor’s Mert Çelik Targets Süper Lig Promotion by 2026-27

Sivasspor defender Mert Çelik has publicly declared his strong commitment to the club, setting an ambitious target for their return to Turkish football’s top tier.

Çelik, a central figure for the Trendyol 1. Lig side, expressed his determination to lead Sivasspor back to the Süper Lig.

Mert Çelik’s Süper Lig Pledge

The experienced centre-back left no doubt about his future aspirations and loyalty to Sivasspor. Çelik conveyed his personal ambition to compete in the Süper Lig while proudly wearing the Sivasspor jersey.

“I will wear this jersey in the Süper Lig too,” Çelik affirmed, underscoring his deep dedication to the club’s climb through the divisions.

Ambitious Timeline for Promotion

Çelik outlined a clear timeframe for the club’s primary objective, pointing towards a specific season for their return to the top flight.

The defender articulated that the sole focus for the 2026-2027 season is to guide Sivasspor back to what he described as its “rightful place” in the Süper Lig.

Sivasspor currently competes in the Trendyol 1. Lig, Turkey’s second-tier football division.

Çelik’s statement highlights a long-term vision and a resolute belief in the club’s potential to achieve promotion.