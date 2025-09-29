Slot Faces Selection Puzzle as Liverpool Target UCL Bounce-Back Against Galatasaray

Liverpool is looking to rebound quickly from their first defeat of the season as they travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Reds’ perfect start to the 2025-26 campaign ended with a disappointing 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace, a result manager Arne Slot conceded was deserved.

With a tough run of three consecutive away games—followed by a Premier League clash at Chelsea on Saturday—Slot will need to manage his squad carefully.

Key Attackers Return and Register

Liverpool’s offensive options are bolstered by both a return from suspension and a late roster addition for the trip to Istanbul:

Hugo Ekitike Returns: The striker is available after serving a one-match domestic suspension for his red card against Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Ekitike is a strong candidate to start against Galatasaray, potentially allowing Alexander Isak, who played 84 minutes against Palace and is still building fitness, to manage his workload.

Federico Chiesa Registered: The experienced Italian forward has officially been added to Liverpool’s Champions League squad. Chiesa was initially left off the League Phase roster, but an ACL injury suffered by teenage defender Giovanni Leoni against Southampton opened up a spot, which UEFA approved for the 27-year-old former Juventus man. Leoni is expected to be sidelined for a year.

Fresh Injury Blow Hits Development Squad

While the first team gains an attacker, Liverpool has suffered a fresh fitness blow with promising young forward Jayden Danns. The 19-year-old, who impressed off the bench against Southampton and was on the bench for the earlier win over Atlético Madrid, was forced off the field in the 31st minute during the Under-21s’ 3-2 loss to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

While there is no official update on his condition, the short turnaround makes it highly unlikely that Danns will be available for the Champions League match.