‘So special’ – Liverpool defender reacts to Champions League debut against RB Leipzig

Ozan Kabak made his Liverpool Champions League debut against RB Leipzig in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday evenind.

The Reds ended up winning the Last 16 first-leg tie 2-0 away.

Kabak started his second successive game for the reigning Premier League champions putting on a man-of-the-match display.

The 20-year-old became the first Turkey international player to feature in a knockout Champions League game for Liverpool in the process.

Kabak revealed that it was ‘so special’ for him and that he was delighted with his first clean sheet and victory wearing the Reds shirt.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, Kabak said: “It was so special for me because this was my first clean sheet and my first win in this jersey.

“I’m a new player, I’m a young player and there’s a lot of stars here. I need a little time to adapt here and with time I will be better I think.

“I think we played very well and we gave everything on the pitch. We won all challenges in midfield and I think we deserved to win and I’m so happy.

“Leipzig are a really good team and second in the Bundesliga table but I think we controlled the game very well.

“First half we had a lot of good opportunities and second half we scored because of their mistakes – but we already had it under control.

“I think it was a really impressive game from us.”

Kabak is likely to keep his place in defence as head coach Jurgen Klopp is without key players Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez at the back.

The Reds will be hoping to snap a three-game losing streak in the Premier League next when they take on rivals Everton.

“The last three games we lost in the Premier League but we played very well I think. That’s football – sometimes you can play good but lose,” he added.

“I hope if we continue to play like this tonight we will win our next Premier League game.”