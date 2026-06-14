Socceroos Stun Turkiye with 2-0 Victory to Launch World Cup Campaign in Style

Australia kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a magnificent upset, defeating a highly-fancied Turkey side 2-0 at BC Place in Vancouver. A historic goal from teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda and a second-half blast from Connor Metcalfe secured all three points for Tony Popovic’s side in their Group Stage opener.

While the European side controlled the early tempo, it was a masterful defensive display from debutant Australian goalkeeper Patrick Beach and clinical counter-attacking precision that ultimately decided the match.

Irankunda Makes History Amid Early Pressure

Turkey began the encounter on the front foot, with Real Madrid’s rising star Arda Güler linking up efficiently with captain Orkun Kökçü to test the Australian backline. Güler fired an early warning shot over the crossbar before forcing Beach into a smart save from a first-time volley.

Despite Turkey’s early dominance, the Socceroos struck decisively against the run of play in the 29th minute. Midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler launched an accurate long ball over the top of the Turkish defense, finding the overlapping run of Irankunda. The teenage Watford forward showcased blistering acceleration to clear the backline before slotting a low, composed finish underneath the oncoming Uğurcan Çakır. The goal etched Irankunda’s name into the record books as the youngest Australian player to ever score at a senior FIFA World Cup.

Beach stands firm before Metcalfe seals it

Seeking a tactical adjustment at the interval, Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella brought on Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız to spark the attack. The substitution initially tilted momentum back to the Crescent-Stars, as İsmail Yüksek saw a dangerous deflected effort drift agonizingly wide of the post.

However, Beach remained insurmountable between the posts for Australia, logging a total of eight crucial saves on his senior competitive debut. The young shot-stopper produced another brilliant close-range block against Zeki Çelik to keep the clean sheet intact as Turkish frustrations mounted.

The decisive blow came in the 75th minute. Driving forward through a transitioning midfield, Metcalfe found a pocket of space roughly 25 yards out. The midfielder cut inside onto his left foot and unleashed a blistering, low strike that skipped across the turf and nested perfectly into the far bottom corner, effectively putting the match out of reach.

Group D Implications

Following the final whistle, Montella expressed his disappointment but urged his squad to stay focused on the remaining group stage fixtures. “We are deeply saddened by this result,” Montella remarked. “We started a bit slowly and struggled against their physical presence, but we know there is still ample time to recover in the group stage.”

The landmark victory puts Australia in a strong position in Group D, sitting second behind the United States, who opened their tournament with a 4-1 win over Paraguay. The Socceroos will now carry immense momentum into their next fixture against the co-hosts in Seattle, while Turkey faces a must-win match against Paraguay in Santa Clara to keep their knockout stage dreams alive.