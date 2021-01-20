Sokratis could join Mesut Ozil at Fenerbahce after Arsenal mutually terminated contract

Sokratis Papastathopulos could end up joining former Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil at Fenerbahce according to Fanatik.

Per the source, now that Arsenal and the defender mutually agreed to mutually terminate his contract he has moved another step closer to joining the Turkish giants.

The report claims that Fenerbahce were already close to agreeing terms with Sokratis but were waiting for his contract situation to be cleared up.

🗞 Working closely with @SokratisPapa5 and his team, we have decided to cancel his contract by mutual consent — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 20, 2021

Now that Sokratis is officially a free agent Fenerbahce could sign the Greek international without paying a transfer fee.

Fanatik also claim that Fenerbahce could face competition from Genoa and Real Betis.

The Yellow Canaries are expected to complete the transfer of Ozil as a free agent later this week.

Ozil is currently in Turkey and will be able to complete his move from Arsenal once he tests negative for Covid-19 after his five-day quarantine period.

Fenerbahce are currently 2nd in the Super Lig table, trailing leaders Besiktas on goal difference.