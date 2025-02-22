Solskjaer Praises Besiktas Wonderkid Linked with Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Besiktas’ young forward, Semih Kilicsoy, amid ongoing links to Manchester United, urging the 19-year-old to emulate the work ethic of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Solskjaer, currently managing Besiktas, spoke glowingly of Kilicsoy following his side’s 3-1 victory over Eyüpspor on Friday night, a win that marked the club’s fifth in seven matches under his leadership.

Sources have told Turkish-Football that United have been scouting the Turkish international striker and have expressed an interest.

The Turkish international, who has been scouted by Manchester United for over a year, has been identified as a potential target for the Premier League giants as they prepare for a significant summer overhaul.

“He is an exciting talent,” Solskjaer told beIN Sports. “At that age, you have to work constantly. You become successful by constantly repeated things every day. Ronaldo returned to Manchester United at the age of 37 and was improving himself with extra work. We can say that Semih’s season started today. We are eagerly waiting for his next step. There is no such thing as a shortcut in football, you definitely have to work.”

Solskjaer’s comments come at a time when Manchester United are expected to undergo a major squad restructuring under the co-ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

Cost-cutting measures, including significant redundancies, are being implemented to free up funds for investment in the first team.

The striker position is a particular area of concern, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to provide consistent goal-scoring form.

Kilicsoy, who impressed last season with 12 goals and 3 assists in 35 appearances, has found this season more challenging, recording three goals and six assists in 34 matches.

Solskjaer has emphasised the need for the youngster to learn and improve, drawing parallels with Ronaldo’s relentless dedication.

“The youngster has been told to model his career on Ronaldo, who Solskjaer watched become a world beater at Old Trafford,” he said.

The Norwegian manager’s remarks highlight the potential he sees in Kilicsoy, despite his current goal tally being comparable to United’s own struggling forwards.

Hojlund, for example, has seven goals this season, while Zirkzee has five. However, Hojlund is currently experiencing a 15-game goal drought, further underlining United’s need for attacking reinforcements.

As Manchester United prepare for a busy summer transfer window, Solskjaer’s endorsement of Kilicsoy adds fuel to speculation about a potential move to Old Trafford.

The young forward’s future will undoubtedly be closely monitored as he aims to follow his manager’s advice and strive for Ronaldo-like success.