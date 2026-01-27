Solskjær’s Advice Sparks Man United Move: Initial Enquiries Made for Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United have officially explored the possibility of signing Wilfred Ndidi this January, acting on a formal recommendation from former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

According to sources at TEAMtalk, the Red Devils reached out to the Nigerian international’s current club, Beşiktaş, following high-level discussions between Solskjær and United’s leadership. While the club ultimately appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager through the end of the season—bypassing Solskjær for the role—the Norwegian utilized his meetings with Director of Football Jason Wilcox to advise on squad improvements.

The Solskjær Connection

Solskjær’s endorsement carries significant weight given his dual perspective; he admired the 29-year-old’s “ball-winning” prowess during their shared time in the Premier League and later managed Ndidi during his recent brief stint at the helm of Beşiktaş.

Solskjær reportedly identified the defensive midfield pivot as a critical weakness in the current United setup and urged Wilcox to consider Ndidi as an immediate, physical solution.

A Midfield Rebuild in Progress

Since moving to the Turkish Süper Lig in the summer of 2025, Ndidi has garnered praise for his consistency and tactical discipline. For a Manchester United side whose midfield stability has been under intense scrutiny this season, Ndidi represents a profile that offers:

Elite Physicality: A robust presence capable of shielding the back four.

Proven Experience: Years of top-flight English experience with Leicester City.

Immediate Availability: A willingness to return to the Premier League for a “top-tier” project.

While initial enquiries have been made to understand the financial parameters of a deal, the club has yet to submit a formal bid. United appear to be gauging the market before committing to a permanent transfer under Carrick’s interim watch.

Broader Transfer Ripples

The news of Ndidi’s potential arrival comes amidst a flurry of activity at Old Trafford:

Chelsea Interest: Reports suggest the Blues are preparing a raid for a senior United defender, though any potential move is targeted for the summer of 2026.

Ligue 1 Hunt: United have reportedly joined Crystal Palace in the race for a high-performing striker currently playing in France.

Cole Palmer Rumors: Transfer insiders have moved to clarify the “shock” links connecting Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer with a cross-country move to Manchester, cooling speculation of a mid-season switch.

As the January window enters its final stages, Ndidi’s name remains one to watch. If United act on Solskjær’s parting advice, the “Black Eagles” midfielder could be the first major reinforcement of the Carrick era.