‘South London & Proud’ – Cenk Tosun Settling In At Crystal Palace

Cenk Tosun made his debut for Crystal Palace in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Selhurst Park last week.

Tosun joined Palace on a six-month loan from Everton hours before his debut.

The Turkey international has not taken long to settle in at Palace.

The 28-year-old posted a few photographs on social media from a training session alongside a caption that should endear him to his new fans: ‘South London & Proud’.

The striker will be hoping to start or at least make an appearance again over the weekend when Palace take on Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.

Tosun struggled for playing time at Everton under Marco Silva playing just 350 minutes of first-team football but he did still manage to score one goal and provide three assists.

The former Besiktas man is hoping to play regularly for the rest of the season to keep his place in the Turkey side ahead of Euro 2020.