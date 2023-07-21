Southampton Defender Set For Second Medical as Besiktas Weigh Up Transfer

Lyanco’s transfer to Besiktas is in doubt after the player was diagnosed with a cartilage problem during his medical.

The Turkish club is now considering whether to proceed with the transfer, as they are unsure whether Lyanco will need surgery or if he can recover with rest.

Turkish journalist Firat Gunayer who is known for his close ties to Besiktas broke the story via Twitter.

Gunayer said that the Besiktas medical team detected the problem in the first medical.

The board are currently discussing their best course of action with the medical staff.

The club directors want to know whether it is a minor injury or whether he would require surgery.

Lyanco is set for a second medical after which Besiktas will make a final decision.

Lyanco'nun ilk sağlık kontrolünde problem çıktı..Oyuncuda kıkırdak sorunu göze çarptı. Ameliyat mı gerekiyor? Dinlenmeyle düzelir mi, bu durum konuşuluyor. Sağlık ekibi oyuncuyu 2.kez kontrole soktu. Bu kontrol sonrası Beşiktaş kararını verecek. — Fırat Günayer (@firatgunayer) July 21, 2023

Lyanco is a 26-year-old Brazilian defender who has played for Southampton since 2020.

He made 30 appearances for the Saints last season, starting in their last seven Premier League matches.

Besiktas is interested in signing Lyanco to strengthen their defense ahead of next season.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed, but it is reportedly around €5 million.

It remains to be seen whether Lyanco will be able to join Besiktas, but the club’s medical team is clearly concerned about his injury.