Southampton Director Dismisses “Nonsense” Reports Over Elias Jelert’s Future

Southampton Technical Director Johannes Spors has hit back at speculation claiming the club has already decided against making Elias Jelert’s loan move permanent, labeling the rumors as “nonsense.”

The 22-year-old Danish full-back joined the Saints on a season-long loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray last summer. The deal includes a €300,000 loan fee (with potential bonuses up to €250,000) and a €8.5 million purchase option, which would also grant Galatasaray a 10% share of any future profit from a subsequent sale.

“No Reason to Decide Early”

Despite reports in the Turkish and British media suggesting the Premier League side had already closed the door on a permanent deal, Spors insists no such decision has been made. Speaking to the Daily Echo, Spors emphasized that the club has until May 2026 to trigger the option, making any definitive stance in November or December illogical.

“Why should a football club take up an option in November that they have until May? It makes no sense,” Spors stated. “Whether you want to take the option or not, you don’t do it now.”

Spors even revealed he held a personal conversation with Jelert in the club’s canteen to reassure the defender after the rumors surfaced. “I told him, ‘Elias, this is nonsense. Don’t listen to that.’ I was worried he might be reading these reports and believing them.”

Injury Recovery and the Christmas Push

Jelert’s start to life in England was interrupted by a hip injury sustained during a clash against Swansea City in October—a match Spors noted was the player’s best performance for the club to date.

The Danish international is currently finalizing his rehabilitation and is expected to return to the squad during the intense festive period.

“He is a very good player. We had to bring him back slowly, but we have a high volume of matches over Christmas, and I hope he will be fully recovered by then,” Spors added.

A Fresh Start for the Dane

Jelert originally moved to Istanbul from Copenhagen roughly 18 months ago for €9 million but found consistent playing time difficult to come by at Galatasaray. His move to Southampton represents a significant opportunity to prove himself in English football, and with the backing of the club’s leadership, the door remains firmly open for a permanent stay on the South Coast.