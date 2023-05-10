Southampton green light winger exit, Turkish giants want summer transfer

Trabzonspor are reportedly interested in signing Southampton winger Mislav Orsic according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the winger, whose contract with Southampton runs until 2025 would be able to leave this summer.

The Saints have reportedly given him the green light to hold talks with Trabzonspor.

Southampton are facing the prospect of relegation and are looking to trim their squad and wage budget if they do. Orsic could be allowed to leave on loan.

Trabzonspor want to loan Oasis with an option to buy.

Newly appointed Trabzonspor manager Nenad Bjelica wants to reunite with Mislav Orsic who he managed Orsic for two seasons at Dinamo Zagreb.

Bjelica is a big fan of Orsic and believes that he would be a key player for Trabzonspor. He is hoping that the club can get a deal done for the winger before the end of the transfer window.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan is going to hold talks with Orsic and his agent in the coming days. Dogan is hopeful that he can convince Orsic to join Trabzonspor.

Orsic joined Southampton in January on a €5.75m [Transfermarkt] move from Dinamo Zagreb but he has made just one Premier League appearance this season.