Southampton loanee Mario Lemina suffers injury blow ahead of Fenerbahce clash

Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina on loan from Southampton has been ruled out of the Intercontinental derby clash against Fenerbahce due to injury.

The Yellow-Reds take on bitter rivals Fenerbahce at the Sukur Saracoglu stadium on the weekend.

Lemina could be ruled out for the next two to three months with a hamstring problem.

The Lions released a statement confirming the injury.

The statement read: “Mario Lemina underwent tests as the Medical Park Bahcelievler hospital where he was diagnosed with a second-degree tear on his right hamstring. rehabilitation has started.”

Lemina could however, return as soon as a fortnight depending on his recovery.

The midfielder picked up his injury against Malatyaspor over the weekend.

Galatasaray ended up winning the game 1-0 extending their win streak to five games and closing the gap with leaders Trabzonspor to just two points.

Lemina has been an important member of the Galatasaray team this season scoring one goal in 23 appearances in all competitions this season – including four Champions League games.

The 26-year-old has missed seven games due to injury this season.