Southampton prepared to part company with €20m ace this summer

Galatasaray have received a major transfer boost in their quest to sign Southampton ace Mario Lemina this summer.

The Gabon international is currently on a season-long loan with the Istanbul giants and has already established himself as a first-team regular in Fatih Terim’s side.

The Turkish tactician has been impressed with Lemina this season and has instructed the club to do everything they can to sign him.

According to the Turkish outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray officials are hopeful of extending Lemina’s stay at the club.

Per the source, Galatasaray believe Southampton are prepared to allow Lemina to remain on loan with the club for another season.

The Lions are unable to match.the agreed buy-out clause in his contract due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Unfortunately for Lemina, he picked up a hamstring injury over the weekend and will miss the intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce.

Lemina has made a total of 25 appearances for Galatasaray so far this season.