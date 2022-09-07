Southampton winger will arrive in Turkey today confirm Besiktas

Besiktas are set to complete the transfer of Southampton winger Nathan Redmond.

The Istanbul giants confirmed they have been in negotiations and that Redmond will arrive in Istanbul airport at 17:00 local time today.

Turkish clubs listed on the stock exchange are obliged to disclose transfer talks before they announce the transfer.

Redmond is expected to undergo a medical and complete his transfer today.

The Daily Mail claim that the deal will be a one-year contract and that Besiktas will pay the Saints a ‘nominal fee’.

Redmond has fallen out of favor with Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl playing just three minutes of Premier League football this season.

The winger had under a year remaining on his contract after joining the club from Norwich in 2016.

Redmond scored 30 goals in 232 games over a six-year period at St Mary’s.

Besiktas are still able to make transfers as the Turkish window does not shut until Thursday.

The Black Eagles also signed England international Dele Alli from Everton this summer.

The Istanbul giants are currently first in the Super Lig on 10 points after five games.