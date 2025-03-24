Spain Drawn Against Turkey in World Cup Qualifying Group E, European Battles Set

Following their recent UEFA Nations League victory, Spain has been placed in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers, setting the stage for intriguing clashes against Turkey, Bulgaria, and Georgia.

Spain’s path to the qualifiers was solidified by a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-finals, paving the way for their subsequent triumph. Now, they turn their attention to securing a spot in the World Cup.

Turkey, fresh from their successful Nations League promotion, achieved through a decisive two-legged victory against Hungary, will present a formidable challenge to Spain in Group E.

The World Cup qualifying draw has produced several compelling groups across Europe. Reigning world champions Argentina’s European rivals, alongside footballing powerhouses like France and Germany, and contenders such as Portugal and the Netherlands, will all battle for qualification.

2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Groups:

Group A: Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Germany, Slovakia

Group B: Kosovo, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland

Group C: Belarus, Greece, Denmark, Scotland

Group D: Azerbaijan, Iceland, France, Ukraine

Group E: Bulgaria, Georgia, Spain, Türkiye

Group F: Armenia, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal

Group G: Finland, Poland, Netherlands, Lithuania, Malta

Group H: Cyprus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, San Marino

Group I: Norway, Israel, Italy, Estonia, Moldova

Group J: North Macedonia, Wales, Belgium, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group K: England, Latvia, Serbia, Andorra, Albania

Group L: Montenegro, Czechia, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

Qualification Format:

The group winners will earn automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 12 runners-up will enter a playoff round alongside four teams selected based on their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League rankings.

These 16 teams will be divided into four playoff paths, each featuring a single-leg semi-final and final. The winners of each path will secure the final four European World Cup berths.

Spain is considered the clear favorite to top Group E. However, Turkey will be aiming to challenge for automatic qualification, while Bulgaria and Georgia will look to cause upsets. The group promises to deliver exciting football as these nations vie for a place in the 2026 World Cup.